Pence Visits Focus On The Family Amid Change For Religious Right Vice President Mike Pence's visit Friday to Colorado to celebrate the anniversary of Focus on the Family comes at a time of change for the religious right during the age of President Donald Trump. Coroner: Colorado Man Drowned In Northern Illinois Lake Authorities in northern Illinois say a Colorado man drowned after bystanders couldn't save him when he was having trouble swimming in a lake.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.