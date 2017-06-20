Chris Rock, Aaron Rodgers and More A-...

Chris Rock, Aaron Rodgers and More A-List Celebs Turn Out for Game 5 of NBA Finals

The stars turned out to see the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers battle it out in Game 5 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, on Monday. Sitting courtside for all the b-ball action was Chris Rock, alongside actress girlfriend Megalyn Echikunwoke , who both entered the arena soon after the game began looking California cool.

