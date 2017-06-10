Cavs fan trying to help Dahntay Jones pay fines
Cavs fan trying to help Dahntay Jones pay fines At least one Cleveland sports fan is worried about Dahntay Jones' fines. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/06/cavaliers-dahntay-jones-playoff-fines-9000-fan-help-pay-salary-richard-jefferson-snapchat-funny-group-text The Cavaliers' 36-year-old veteran Dahntay Jones has racked up a lot of fines this postseason, and his latest came in a game in which he didn't play a single second.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Utah Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump signs executive order 'to defend the free...
|May '17
|SoPharts
|5
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|budct
|1
|Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Dave
|2
|Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Jay
|1
Find what you want!
Search Utah Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC