Bryon Russell to host Junior Jazz clinics in Utah, Idaho and Wyoming
Twenty years after he threw the inbound pass for one of the biggest plays in Utah Jazz histor y, Bryon Russell is hitting the road to make a few new memories. The retired forward will do a week of Junior Jazz clinics across Utah, Idaho and Wyoming, carrying on the franchise's decades old tradition.
