Brickbat: Called for Traveling

11 hrs ago Read more: Quebec Chronicle-Telegraph

The Turkish government has canceled the passport of NBA player Enes Kanter and issued a warrant for his arrest for his support of Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Quebec Chronicle-Telegraph.

