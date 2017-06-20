Aron Baynes next Aussie to test NBA free agency
LOS ANGELES: Aron Baynes has joined fellow Australians Joe Ingles and Patty Mills in seeking huge new NBA contracts that could see them on new teams. Baynes has decided to walk away from the $US6.5 million player option he has with his current team the Detroit Pistons, an NBA source confirmed to AAP on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Add your comments below
Utah Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump signs executive order 'to defend the free...
|May '17
|SoPharts
|5
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|budct
|1
|Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Dave
|2
|Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Jay
|1
Find what you want!
Search Utah Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC