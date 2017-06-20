Amigos de Espana: Sergio Rodriguez & ...

Amigos de Espana: Sergio Rodriguez & Alex Abrines

This is a possible free agent acquisition I'm really excited to talk about, and mostly because I spent almost all season thinking of ways the Thunder could trade for Sergio Rodriquez. I intended to begin by describing how soaked in ineptitude the Thunder's second unit was throughout this season-especially in the playoffs-but I think Thunder fans are fully aware, and no one is pining for another round of Semaj Christion.

