2017 NBA Draft Rumor: Celtics to trade #1 pick
It is being reported that the Boston Celtics are discussing a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers that would reportedly ship the #1 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft to Philadelphia according to a report from ESPN's Marc Stein and Zach Lowe. Danny Ainge's Celtics look to be targeting Josh Jackson and are willing to trade down away from Markelle Fultz to do it.
Utah Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump signs executive order 'to defend the free...
|May '17
|SoPharts
|5
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|budct
|1
|Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Dave
|2
|Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Jay
|1
