2017 NBA Draft Rumor: Celtics to trade #1 pick

It is being reported that the Boston Celtics are discussing a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers that would reportedly ship the #1 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft to Philadelphia according to a report from ESPN's Marc Stein and Zach Lowe. Danny Ainge's Celtics look to be targeting Josh Jackson and are willing to trade down away from Markelle Fultz to do it.

