20 years ago: Jordan leaves Jazz feeling Airsick
In Game 5 of the NBA Finals, the Utah Jazz ended up wishing they had caught the bug that Michael Jordan had. The Chicago Bulls superstar crawled off his sickbed to torch the Jazz for 38 points in a 90-88 victory for a 3-2 series lead.
