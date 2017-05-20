Warriors vs. Spurs game recaps

Spurs 129, Warriors 100: On Oct. 25 in Oakland, all the offseason hype was quickly silenced when the Spurs turned Kevin Durant 's Warriors' debut into a blowout. San Antonio scored at least 30 points in every quarter - the only team to do that against the Warriors all season.

