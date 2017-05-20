Warriors' Steve Kerr unlikely to return vs. Jazz
Golden State Warriors' interim head coach Mike Brown and head coach Steve Kerr arrive before playing Portland Trail Blazers in Game 4 of NBA Western Conference 1st Round Playoffs at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon on Monday, April 24, 2017. less Golden State Warriors' interim head coach Mike Brown and head coach Steve Kerr arrive before playing Portland Trail Blazers in Game 4 of NBA Western Conference 1st Round Playoffs at Moda Center in Portland, ... more SALT LAKE CITY - It is increasingly unlikely that Steve Kerr will return to the Warriors' bench during the Western Conference semifinals.
