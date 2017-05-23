Utah Utes forward Kyle Kuzma rising up draft boards
In this Jan. 12, 2017, file photo, Utah forward Kyle Kuzma goes to the basket as Southern California forward Chimezie Metu defends in the second half during an NCAA college basketball game, in Salt Lake City. The Utah Jazz host a pair of familiar faces in Utah Utes Kyle Kuzma and David Collette for a predraft workout Tuesday, May 23, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Utah Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump signs executive order 'to defend the free...
|May 6
|SoPharts
|8
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May 1
|Boston phart
|2
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|budct
|1
|Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Dave
|2
|Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Jay
|1
Find what you want!
Search Utah Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC