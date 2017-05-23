Utah Utes forward Kyle Kuzma rising u...

Utah Utes forward Kyle Kuzma rising up draft boards

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

In this Jan. 12, 2017, file photo, Utah forward Kyle Kuzma goes to the basket as Southern California forward Chimezie Metu defends in the second half during an NCAA college basketball game, in Salt Lake City. The Utah Jazz host a pair of familiar faces in Utah Utes Kyle Kuzma and David Collette for a predraft workout Tuesday, May 23, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump signs executive order 'to defend the free... May 6 SoPharts 8
News Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f... May 1 Boston phart 2
News No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea... Jan '17 Clean Phart 2
News Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Love it 3
News Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14) Oct '14 budct 1
News Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14) Jul '14 Dave 2
News Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Jay 1
See all Utah Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,824 • Total comments across all topics: 281,248,572

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC