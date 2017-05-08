Utah Jazz shootaround: George Hill li...

Utah Jazz shootaround: George Hill likely a game-time decision for Game 4

Salt Lake Tribune

Jazz point guard George Hill's status remains unchanged for Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals Monday night against the Golden State Warriors at Vivint Smart Home Arena. His availability likely will be a game-time decision.

