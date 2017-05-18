Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert named finalist for Defensive Player of the Year, Most Improved Player

Golden State Warriors guard Shaun Livingston and Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert reach for the rebound during game 4 of the second round of NBA playoffs at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 8, 2017. A day after he was selected second-team All-NBA, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert was named a finalist for two more awards from the league.

