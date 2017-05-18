Utah Jazz are reportedly pursuing Serbian guard Milos Teodosic....
The Utah Jazz point guard situation has been in a state of flux since Deron Williams bounced from Salt Lake City and Trey Burke was incapable of filling the former All-Star's shoes as the ninth pick in the 2013 NBA draft. Now that George Hill is entering unrestricted free agency and will undoubtedly receive lucrative offers from other competitive teams outside of Utah, the Jazz might have to look to address the need this offseason.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Utah Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump signs executive order 'to defend the free...
|May 6
|SoPharts
|8
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May 1
|Boston phart
|2
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|budct
|1
|Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Dave
|2
|Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Jay
|1
Find what you want!
Search Utah Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC