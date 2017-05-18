Utah Jazz are reportedly pursuing Ser...

Utah Jazz are reportedly pursuing Serbian guard Milos Teodosic....

The Utah Jazz point guard situation has been in a state of flux since Deron Williams bounced from Salt Lake City and Trey Burke was incapable of filling the former All-Star's shoes as the ninth pick in the 2013 NBA draft. Now that George Hill is entering unrestricted free agency and will undoubtedly receive lucrative offers from other competitive teams outside of Utah, the Jazz might have to look to address the need this offseason.

