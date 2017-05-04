'There's nothing to do in Salt Lake'; Warriors call...

Salt Lake City tourism officials playfully jabbed back at Golden State Warriors players who bemoaned the lack of nightlife in Utah, hoping to combat the predominantly Mormon state's reputation as a boring place where it's tough to get a drink. The tourism agency in the state capital launched a new website and video Monday titled, " There's nothing to do in Salt Lake " that features people enjoying drinks and food at popular breweries, bars, restaurants and sporting venues.

