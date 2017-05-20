The Triple Team: 3 thoughts on Jazz v...

The Triple Team: 3 thoughts on Jazz vs. Warriors

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KSL-TV

It's probably too harsh to say that the game was completely decided by the end of the first quarter, but getting out to an 33-15 deficit by the end of the first was enough to sink the Jazz in the end. That big of a deficit, obviously, makes it very hard to play the rest of the game and come back to win.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump signs executive order 'to defend the free... 2 min FortunatelyPharts 2
News Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f... May 1 Boston phart 2
News No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea... Jan '17 Clean Phart 2
News Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Love it 3
News Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14) Oct '14 budct 1
News Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14) Jul '14 Dave 2
News Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Jay 1
See all Utah Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,838 • Total comments across all topics: 280,811,517

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC