The brutal reality Exum and Jazz must face
If he is, then the Jazz need to sign George Hill for what he's worth - it's widely expected they will - and let Shelvin Mack walk. If the Jazz don't see Exum as their back-up point guard and potential starting point guard of the future, then it's probably best for both parties that he be traded in the off-season Entering Game 4 against the Golden State Warriors without starting point guard George Hill, it seemed reasonable for the Jazz to start Exum over Mack.
