Semaj Christon report card: Options limited as a point guard
Our Thunder a Day in the Month of May series continues today with Semaj Christon, the rookie point guard who started and ended the season as Russell Westbrook's backup. Here are the grades for Christon's 2016-17 season: Aggression: C. Christon was not a playmaker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Utah Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump signs executive order 'to defend the free...
|May 6
|SoPharts
|8
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May 1
|Boston phart
|2
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|budct
|1
|Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Dave
|2
|Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Jay
|1
Find what you want!
Search Utah Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC