Salt Lake City reacts to Warriors complaints about "no fun" in Utah
Not surprisingly, many Warriors players hoped to be spending their Western Conference Semifinals leisure time in Los Angeles rather than Utah. Some Warriors complained "there's nothing to do in Utah," as they begrudgingly planned for games in Salt Lake City on Saturday and Monday.
