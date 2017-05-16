Rajasthan Board results: Pass percentage for government schools is 93.09 percent
State minister Devnani in the month of March had asked the board to declare the first result on or before May 15 and so the board will declare the first two results on May 15. Click on the RBSE 12th result 2017 link on the screen. Around 2,34,523 and 48,113 students appeared for Science and commerce exams this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Utah Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump signs executive order 'to defend the free...
|May 6
|SoPharts
|8
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May 1
|Boston phart
|2
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|budct
|1
|Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Dave
|2
|Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Jay
|1
Find what you want!
Search Utah Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC