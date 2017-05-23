Police: 23-year-old man arrested in c...

Police: 23-year-old man arrested in connection with Manchester attack

15 hrs ago Read more: KRVN-AM Lexington

The man believed to be the lone attacker died at the scene after using an improved explosive device, officials said, but police are still determining if the attacker acted alone or as part of a wider group, said United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May. Monday's incident is being treated as a terror attack and May said the threat level remains at "severe," meaning the government considers another terror attack highly likely. Severe is level 4 out of 5, with critical being the highest.

