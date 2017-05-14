Pinoys must dream big - " OKC star

Pinoys must dream big - " OKC star

Oklahoma City Thunder player Enes Kanter is convinced that Filipinos have what it takes to play in the bigger stage of basketball - the NBA. He did the same when he was still young - he dreamed big and he achieved it through his sheer desire and determination.

