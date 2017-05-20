Pink Grandmas remain loyal to Jazz basketball team
Chances are that if you've been to a Utah Jazz basketball game, you've seen sisters Keiko Mori and Yeiko Homma on the jumbo screens. The two women always dressed in pink jerseys at Jazz games are known locally as "The Pink Grandmas".
