Patrick Kinahan: Jazz can hope Warriors are off their game
Albeit a long shot, much like their chances to win the series, the Jazz were hoping the long layoff between playoff games for the Golden State Warriors would serve as a determent for the Western Conference's top seed. After closing out the Portland Trail Blazers in a four-game sweep, the Warriors were off eight days until opening against the Jazz in the Western Conference semifinals in Oakland.
