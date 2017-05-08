New study suggests NBA scorekeeper bi...

New study suggests NBA scorekeeper bias impacts box scores across the league

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Growing up playing youth basketball in Nova Scotia, Matthew van Bommel didn't think much about the scorekeepers sitting courtside. The NBA had revoked some players' triple doubles - an in-game achievement where an individual reaches double digits in three separate categories - after it was determined some of their more dubious assists couldn't be justified.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump signs executive order 'to defend the free... May 6 SoPharts 8
News Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f... May 1 Boston phart 2
News No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea... Jan '17 Clean Phart 2
News Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Love it 3
News Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14) Oct '14 budct 1
News Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14) Jul '14 Dave 2
News Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Jay 1
See all Utah Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Egypt
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,902 • Total comments across all topics: 280,904,334

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC