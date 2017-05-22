NBA Rumors: Utah Jazz among teams vying for Milos Teodosic
The Utah Jazz have been linked with the pursuit of Serbian point guard Milos Teodosic. Milos With George Hill slated to become an unrestricted free agent, the Utah Jazz are possibly looking at the Serbian point guard to fill the Indiana-native's place.
