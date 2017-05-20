Romanian border police spokesman: NBA player Enes Kanter is returning to the United States after being detained in a Romanian airport NBA player Kanter heading to US after detained in Romania Romanian border police spokesman: NBA player Enes Kanter is returning to the United States after being detained in a Romanian airport Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2rDXYaZ FILE - In this April 11, 2017, file photo, Oklahoma City Thunder's Enes Kanter, of Turkey, looks on during a break in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis. Kanter is returning to the United States after being detained in a Romanian airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.