NBA player Enes Kanter detained for criticizing Turkish president Erdogan
An NBA player traveling in Europe accused Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of having him detained in Romania as punishment for criticizing the Erdogan regime. "We are in Romania and they said they cancelled my passport by [the] Turkish embassy," Enes Kanter, a center for the Oklahoma City Thunder, said in a video posted on Twitter on Saturday.
