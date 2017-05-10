NBA combine notes: Jonathan Jeanne hopes to follow in Rudy Gobert's footsteps
Chicago a For the second time in four years, the tallest player at the NBA Draft Combine is a 7-foot-2 Frenchman. Jonathan Jeanne, a 19-year-old from Nancy in Eastern France, bears some striking similarities to Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, particularly in his length.
