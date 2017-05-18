Liberty Links: Sixers Utah Summer League Schedule Revealed
Lost in the hubbub of the NBA Draft Lottery was news that the Sixers' schedule for the 2017 Utah Summer League came out. Hopefully one day we'll get past the point of excitement for Summer League, but for now, it's always fun to get a taste of what the new guy can do.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Liberty Ballers.
Add your comments below
Utah Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump signs executive order 'to defend the free...
|May 6
|SoPharts
|8
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May 1
|Boston phart
|2
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|budct
|1
|Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Dave
|2
|Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Jay
|1
Find what you want!
Search Utah Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC