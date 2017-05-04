Kevin Durant stars as Warriors close out Jazz for Game 3 win

Because at some point, when the competition heightens in this postseason - against Houston or San Antonio or Cleveland - you expect more consistent situations like Saturday night: The Warriors, with under four minutes left, protecting a two-point lead, not marinating in another double-digit blowout. After failing to lead for even a second out in Oakland, the Jazz returned home and pushed the Warriors into a pressurized crunch-time situation - 86-84 Golden State, 3:56 left, a practice test for what's likely to come.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.