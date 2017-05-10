Kevin Durant on nightlife in Salt Lake City: 'There's a lot to offer in Utah'
Warriors' Kevin Durant hugs Jazz's Trey Lyles after the Warriors' 121-95 win over Utah in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, on May 8, 2017. Kevin Durant does not seem to count himself among the Warriors worried about the nightlife situation in Salt Lake City.
