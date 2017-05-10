Kevin Durant on nightlife in Salt Lak...

Kevin Durant on nightlife in Salt Lake City: 'There's a lot to offer in Utah'

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

Warriors' Kevin Durant hugs Jazz's Trey Lyles after the Warriors' 121-95 win over Utah in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, on May 8, 2017. Kevin Durant does not seem to count himself among the Warriors worried about the nightlife situation in Salt Lake City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump signs executive order 'to defend the free... May 6 SoPharts 8
News Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f... May 1 Boston phart 2
News No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea... Jan '17 Clean Phart 2
News Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Love it 3
News Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14) Oct '14 budct 1
News Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14) Jul '14 Dave 2
News Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Jay 1
See all Utah Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,973 • Total comments across all topics: 280,938,527

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC