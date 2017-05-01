Jazz's Rudy Gobert, Warriors' offense to test each team's

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, left, passes as Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, April 10, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. less Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, left, passes as Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, April 10, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.