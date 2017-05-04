Jazz point guard George Hill out of G...

Jazz point guard George Hill out of Game 2 with toe injury

Utah Jazz starting point guard George Hill will not play against the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 due to left big toe soreness. The injury has lingered throughout the season and kept the ninth-year veteran from 16 regular-season games.

