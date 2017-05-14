Isaiah Thomas Gave a Heartbreaking Speech at His Sister's Funeral

"I knew once game-time came, my guys would get me going, get me the energy to go out and win a game", Thomas said, ducking his face into his hands as he mentioned his sister, Chyna , who died in a vehicle crash on the eve of the playoffs. Gordon Hayward scored 26 points and the Jazz eliminated the LA Clippers on Sunday with a 104-91 victory, closing out the first-round series 4-3 to earn the franchise's first postseason victory since 2010.

