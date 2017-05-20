George Hill to miss Game 3 with toe i...

George Hill to miss Game 3 with toe injury; Shelvin Mack to start

16 hrs ago

Point guard George Hill went through pregame warmups and drills, but he will not play because of ongoing issues with his left big toe. Hill also missed Game 2, forcing the Jazz to use a combination at the point, including starter Shelvin Mack, Raul Neto and Dante Exum.

