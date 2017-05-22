Death threats may prompt Kanter to become U.S. citizen
Oklahoma City center Enes Kanter said today he routinely received death threats for criticizing the government of his native Turkey, and he may seek an expedited process toward becoming a U.S. citizen. Kanter was detained at an airport in Romania over the weekend, with border police there saying they did so because Turkish authorities canceled his passport.
