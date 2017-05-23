Danny Ainge's son is running for Cong...

Danny Ainge's son is running for Congress

16 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

There's a Mormon Republican in Utah with Massachusetts connections running for elected office, and it's not Mitt Romney. Tanner Ainge, one of former Celtics player-turned-general manager Danny Ainge's six children, is running for the soon-to-be vacated seat of Rep. Jason Chaffetz, who represents Utah's third district in Congress.

