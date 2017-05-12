Daily conversations about life, baske...

Daily conversations about life, basketball strengthen Dick and Diante Garrett's special bond

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: The Japan Times

Diante Garrett's dazzling basketball skills, contagious confidence and veteran leadership have provided a big boost for the title-chasing Alvark Tokyo this season. Former NBA guard Dick Garrett, an NBA All-Rookie Team selection during the 1969-70 season with the Los Angeles Lakers, speaks to his son every day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump signs executive order 'to defend the free... May 6 SoPharts 8
News Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f... May 1 Boston phart 2
News No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea... Jan '17 Clean Phart 2
News Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Love it 3
News Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14) Oct '14 budct 1
News Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14) Jul '14 Dave 2
News Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Jay 1
See all Utah Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,028 • Total comments across all topics: 280,975,149

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC