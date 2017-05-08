Curry's 30 lead Warriors to sweep after 121-95 win over Jazz

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left, goes to the basket as Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert defends in the first half during Game 4 of the NBA basketball second-round playoff series Monday, May 8, 2017, in Salt Lake City. less Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left, goes to the basket as Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert defends in the first half during Game 4 of the NBA basketball second-round playoff series Monday, May 8, ... more Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry shoots as Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert and Boris Diaw defend in the first half during Game 4 of the NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Monday, May 8, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.