Curry leads Warriors to third straight series sweep

Stephen Curry scored 36 points and Kevin Durant added 29 points and 12 rebounds as the Golden State Warriors strolled to a 129-115 win over San Antonio Spurs on Monday to complete a four-game sweep of the Western Conference finals. Golden State moves on to play either the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers, in a repeat of last year's title series, or the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.

