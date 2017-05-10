Commentary: Warriors-Cavaliers collision course not boring, ita s actually historic

Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green celebrates after scoring against the Utah Jazz during the first half in Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Thursday in Oakland Blah, blah, blah, blah ... Draymond Green is eloquent when he wants to be, and he is quite the summarizer when he just wants to get to the point. When it was brought up to Green and Kevin Durant at the postgame podium Monday night that Charles Barkley and others are calling the Western and the Eastern conference playoffs boring, Green pulled the blah-card.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.