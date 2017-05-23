Cleveland Cavaliers crush Boston Celtics in Game 2 as Isaiah Thomas aggravates injury

Following the Cleveland Cavaliers' 130-86 drubbing of the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, LeBron James learned he was not named a top 3 finalist for the NBA's Most Valuable Player award. "What are you going to do about it at the end of the day? My only job is to try to be the MVP for this team every night, put my teammates, put our franchise in position to be successful and ultimately compete for a championship."

