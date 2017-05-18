BYU's Eric Mika among draft prospects to impress Utah Jazz so far
Over the last couple of years, the Utah Jazz have taken their pre-draft workouts to another level, working out more than 100 prospects in the weeks leading up to the draft. While that remains the case overall, the team will scale back a bit this year, opting for fewer workout days and more days of analysis and discussion about the prospects.
