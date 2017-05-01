Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-final series opener
There are 2 comments on the Romsey Advertiser story from 16 hrs ago, titled Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-final series opener. In it, Romsey Advertiser reports that:
The Boston Celtics took a 1-0 lead in their NBA play-off conference semi-final showdown against the Washington Wizards with a 123-111 comeback victory. Washington made a barnstorming start, racing into a 16-0 lead before establishing a 38-24 advantage after the first quarter, but Boston recovered in emphatic fashion.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Romsey Advertiser.
|
Since: May 17
2
|
#1 3 hrs ago
That's good.
|
#2 2 hrs ago
Washington phart
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Utah Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|budct
|1
|Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Dave
|2
|Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Jay
|1
|Surprise! Love voted into All-Star game (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|asad khan
|1
|Mike Brown expected rough times for Cavaliers a... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Freda Johnson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Utah Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC