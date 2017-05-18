All-NBA teams announced: Jokic got a ...

All-NBA teams announced: Jokic got a first-place vote

The All-NBA teams were announced today, and while Nikola Jokic did not make any of the three squads he did get one first-team vote and finished with 12 points overall. The third-team center, DeAndre Jordan , finished with just 54, but Karl-Anthony Towns, Marc Gasol , Hassan Whiteside and DeMarcus Cousins all received more votes than Jokic, so that competition for big-man spots is fierce.

