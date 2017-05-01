After a week off, Curry, Warriors roll past Jazz in Game 1

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry scores against the Utah Jazz during the first half in Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Tuesday, May 2, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry scores against the Utah Jazz during the first half in Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Tuesday, May 2, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.