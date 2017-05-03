After a week off, Curry, Warriors roll past Jazz in Game 1

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry drives to the basket past Utah Jazz's Joe Johnson, left, Rudy Gobert and George Hill during the second half in Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Tuesday, May 2, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. less Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry drives to the basket past Utah Jazz's Joe Johnson, left, Rudy Gobert and George Hill during the second half in Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff ... more Utah Jazz's Gordon Hayward drives to the basket as Golden State Warriors' JaVale McGee defends during the second half in Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Tuesday, May 2, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.