7-foot-6 center Tacko Fall headlines group who will work out for Utah Jazz on Saturday
The Utah Jazz already have a big, long center in Rudy Gobert, but on Saturday, they'll bring in an even longer one for a workout in advance of next month's NBA draft. Seven-foot-six sophomore Tacko Fall of Central Florida headlines a group of six prospects who will audition for Jazz brass at Zions Bank Basketball Center.
